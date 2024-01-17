Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, ALGN, USFD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 33,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,600 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 10,419 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) saw options trading volume of 16,179 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97.9% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

