Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, CME, AVY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 59,628 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 9,151 contracts, representing approximately 915,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) options are showing a volume of 2,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,500 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
