Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, GBX, CHPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 107,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 283.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 21,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) options are showing a volume of 6,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 603,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.4% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 157,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.8% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 121,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

