CVNA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, C, IDT

August 09, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 202,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 12,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 123,221 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) saw options trading volume of 770 contracts, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,400 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, C options, or IDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.



BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies.
