Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CTIC, HD, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CTI BioPharma Corp (Symbol: CTIC), where a total of 20,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of CTIC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares of CTIC. Below is a chart showing CTIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 227,321 contracts, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 20,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CTIC options, HD options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

