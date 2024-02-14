Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CSTM, CAR, LBRDK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 14,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 237% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 612,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,800 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 16,010 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 219% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) options are showing a volume of 27,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.5% of LBRDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 27,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of LBRDK. Below is a chart showing LBRDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

