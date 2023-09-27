Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, CMG, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 129,912 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 864.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 5,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 9,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 467.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1915 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1915 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 492,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 49.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 35,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

