Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, ROKU, CCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 166,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.5% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 28,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 80,607 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 133.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) saw options trading volume of 50,402 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 124.4% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, ROKU options, or CCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.