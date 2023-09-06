Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, ALGM, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 9,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 979,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 5,411 contracts, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares or approximately 51% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,323 contracts, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, ALGM options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.