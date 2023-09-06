Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, ALGM, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 9,798 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 979,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 5,411 contracts, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares or approximately 51% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,323 contracts, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, ALGM options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EPRE
JRO Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ECPG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.