Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, META, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 64,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 2522.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 462,521 contracts, representing approximately 46.3 million underlying shares or approximately 243.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 15,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 139,999 contracts, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares or approximately 201.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 12,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, META options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

