Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CME, OLED, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 14,037 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 1,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 125,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 39,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CME options, OLED options, or CSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

