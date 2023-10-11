Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMC, STZ, NCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total volume of 7,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 709,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 914,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,500 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 8,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 8,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 821,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMC options, STZ options, or NCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
