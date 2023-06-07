Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLFD, SGRY, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD), where a total volume of 1,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) saw options trading volume of 3,317 contracts, representing approximately 331,700 underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 17,186 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
