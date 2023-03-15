Markets
CLF

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, MDC, CCL

March 15, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 42,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 2,482 contracts, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 131,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,800 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, MDC options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AGRO Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding BVN
 KLD Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF
MDC
CCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.