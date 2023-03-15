Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, MDC, CCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 42,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 2,482 contracts, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 131,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,800 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, MDC options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AGRO Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding BVN
KLD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.