Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, MDC, CCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 42,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 2,482 contracts, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,500 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 131,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,800 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

