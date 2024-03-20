Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CHTR, MU, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total of 23,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 12,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 160,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 470,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 27,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

