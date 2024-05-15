Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CEIX, MCO, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total of 2,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 361,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) saw options trading volume of 5,887 contracts, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,278 contracts, representing approximately 827,800 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CEIX options, MCO options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

