Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CEIX, MCO, MDB

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) saw options trading volume of 5,887 contracts, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,278 contracts, representing approximately 827,800 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CEIX options, MCO options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
