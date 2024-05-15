News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CEIX, MCO, MDB

May 15, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total of 2,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 361,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,100 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) saw options trading volume of 5,887 contracts, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,900 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 8,278 contracts, representing approximately 827,800 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CEIX options, MCO options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
