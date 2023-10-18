Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CCL, UNP, PSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 148,863 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 31,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 9,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) saw options trading volume of 2,791 contracts, representing approximately 279,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CCL options, UNP options, or PSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
