Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAVA, IMVT, XP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 8,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 813,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) options are showing a volume of 6,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) saw options trading volume of 26,109 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, IMVT options, or XP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
