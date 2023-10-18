Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, WCC, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 23,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) options are showing a volume of 2,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 2,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
