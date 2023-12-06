Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, TWLO, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 11,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 17,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 30,409 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BTU options, TWLO options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
AIRG shares outstanding history
Funds Holding Constellation Brands
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.