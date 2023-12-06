Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, TWLO, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 11,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,400 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 17,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 30,409 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, TWLO options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.