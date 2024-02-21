Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, CARG, JANX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 35,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 6,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Janux Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: JANX) saw options trading volume of 748 contracts, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of JANX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of JANX. Below is a chart showing JANX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BTU options, CARG options, or JANX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BDC Baby Bonds and Preferreds
DERM Average Annual Return
CVS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.