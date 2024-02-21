Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, CARG, JANX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 35,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 6,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 641,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Janux Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: JANX) saw options trading volume of 748 contracts, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of JANX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of JANX. Below is a chart showing JANX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

