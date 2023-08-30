Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BOX, JPM, BL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total volume of 6,447 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 644,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 43,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 3,932 contracts, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,900 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

