Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BMBL, GBX, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total volume of 26,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.8% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 20,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) saw options trading volume of 3,222 contracts, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares or approximately 131.2% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,495 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 21,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

