Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, SNPS, LRCX

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 3,532 contracts, representing approximately 353,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 4,434 contracts, representing approximately 443,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
