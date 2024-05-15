News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, SNPS, LRCX

May 15, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 581,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $825 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $825 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 3,532 contracts, representing approximately 353,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 4,434 contracts, representing approximately 443,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, SNPS options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

