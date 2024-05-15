Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, SNPS, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 2,875 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 287,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 581,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $825 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $825 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 3,532 contracts, representing approximately 353,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 4,434 contracts, representing approximately 443,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, SNPS options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

