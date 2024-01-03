Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BL, PSTG, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total of 2,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 237,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 509,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 15,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
