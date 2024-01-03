News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BL, PSTG, HD

January 03, 2024 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total of 2,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 237,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 509,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 15,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 17,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BL options, PSTG options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
