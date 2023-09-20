Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, IBM, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 236.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 242,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 73,590 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 218.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 10,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 3,440 contracts, representing approximately 344,000 underlying shares or approximately 172.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1932.50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1932.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, IBM options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

