Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BGC, HON, VKTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), where a total of 10,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of BGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares of BGC. Below is a chart showing BGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 11,180 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 7,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

