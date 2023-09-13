Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BGC, HON, VKTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), where a total of 10,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of BGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares of BGC. Below is a chart showing BGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 11,180 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 7,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 709,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BGC options, HON options, or VKTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding GSMA
OGEM Historical Stock Prices
THRN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.