Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BC, ROKU, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), where a total of 3,595 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 359,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 767,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 33,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 41,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
