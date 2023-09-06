Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BC, AUPH, PLAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), where a total volume of 3,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,900 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) options are showing a volume of 7,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 2,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

