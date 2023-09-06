Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BC, AUPH, PLAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), where a total volume of 3,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,900 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) options are showing a volume of 7,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of AUPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of AUPH. Below is a chart showing AUPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) options are showing a volume of 2,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BC options, AUPH options, or PLAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: JBGS Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UZA
Funds Holding JPGE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.