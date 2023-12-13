Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, ACAD, DLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 70,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) options are showing a volume of 15,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.4% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,700 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 23,921 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.6% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
