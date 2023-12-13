News & Insights

Markets
BA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BA, ACAD, DLR

December 13, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 70,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) options are showing a volume of 15,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.4% of ACAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,700 underlying shares of ACAD. Below is a chart showing ACAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 23,921 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 118.6% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, ACAD options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Next Earnings Date
 UFS market cap history
 IPAC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
ACAD
DLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.