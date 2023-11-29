Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AXP, INTC, CI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 10,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 161,385 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 13,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 6,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 681,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
