Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARCT, GE, LNTH

September 13, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCT), where a total volume of 2,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 216,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of ARCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of ARCT. Below is a chart showing ARCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 21,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 3,998 contracts, representing approximately 399,800 underlying shares or approximately 54% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
