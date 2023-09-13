Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARCT, GE, LNTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCT), where a total volume of 2,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 216,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of ARCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of ARCT. Below is a chart showing ARCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 21,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH) saw options trading volume of 3,998 contracts, representing approximately 399,800 underlying shares or approximately 54% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

