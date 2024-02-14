Notable Wednesday Option Activity: APD, IGT, CC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total of 23,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.3% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 5,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 593,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.3% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 9,051 contracts, representing approximately 905,100 underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,700 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APD options, IGT options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.