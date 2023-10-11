Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, WBA, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 273,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 25,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 52,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 3,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,900 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

