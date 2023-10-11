Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, WBA, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 273,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 25,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 52,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 3,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,900 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, WBA options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
NPBC Historical Stock Prices
EVF Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.