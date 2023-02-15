Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMLX, POOL, BILL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX), where a total volume of 4,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 410,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 2,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,900 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 15,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
