Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, EXPE, GM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 316,278 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 73.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 23,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,100 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 61,736 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, EXPE options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.