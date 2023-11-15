Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AGX, VMW, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX), where a total of 720 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.3% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 86,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,700 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Vmware Inc Class A (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 17,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 138,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGX options, VMW options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
