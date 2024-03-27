Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, MPW, XPO

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 104,341 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 19,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 5,690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 569,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, MPW options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
