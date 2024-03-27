News & Insights

Markets
AFRM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, MPW, XPO

March 27, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 36,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 104,341 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 19,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 5,690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 569,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, MPW options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Trevi Therapeutics Historical Earnings
 Funds Holding JULZ
 Institutional Holders of AKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFRM
MPW
XPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.