Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AEP, NFLX, BYND

May 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), where a total volume of 158,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 477.5% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 64,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 120,695 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 258.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 6,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 49,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 243.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

