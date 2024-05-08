Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AEP, NFLX, BYND

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 120,695 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 258.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 6,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 49,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 243.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
