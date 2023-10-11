Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABT, WDFC, SYK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 22,829 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) saw options trading volume of 410 contracts, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) options are showing a volume of 6,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 655,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of SYK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,600 underlying shares of SYK. Below is a chart showing SYK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
