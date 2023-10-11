Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, W, AZZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total volume of 21,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,200 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 19,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) options are showing a volume of 891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,100 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABR options, W options, or AZZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
