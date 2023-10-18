Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ABNB, AZO, HES

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 22,138 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 528 contracts, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2770 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2770 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 7,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

