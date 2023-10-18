Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, TMO, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 675,020 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 53.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 76,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 16,682 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 123.6% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,000 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 40,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
