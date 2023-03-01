Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, HD, BIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 625,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 62.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 68.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 30,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 35,209 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) saw options trading volume of 10,476 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, HD options, or BIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
