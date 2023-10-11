Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, AMGN, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 410,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 59.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 56,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 17,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 23,866 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

