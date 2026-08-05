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WYNN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, XYZ, BA

August 05, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 14,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 35,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,800 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 43,192 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, XYZ options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WYNN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WYNN
XYZ
BA

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