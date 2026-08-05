Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, XYZ, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 14,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 35,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,800 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 43,192 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, XYZ options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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