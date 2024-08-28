Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SLQT, ZM, HPQ

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 22,772 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
And HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) saw options trading volume of 31,036 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,100 underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLQT options, ZM options, or HPQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
