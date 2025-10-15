Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NXT, VKTX, GPRE

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 22,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 9,419 contracts, representing approximately 941,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NXT options, VKTX options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ITI
Institutional Holders of WDR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AZC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.