Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NXT, VKTX, GPRE

October 15, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT), where a total of 9,521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 952,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,600 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 22,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,500 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 9,419 contracts, representing approximately 941,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,500 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NXT options, VKTX options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

