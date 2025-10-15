Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MOD, PCT, FLO

October 15, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total of 4,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 454,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 822,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,400 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 14,853 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) saw options trading volume of 21,124 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of FLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 17,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FLO. Below is a chart showing FLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, PCT options, or FLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.



BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
