Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MOD, PCT, FLO

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) saw options trading volume of 14,853 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,800 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) saw options trading volume of 21,124 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of FLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 17,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FLO. Below is a chart showing FLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
