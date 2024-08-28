Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, LULU, AVDL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 118,920 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 203.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 16,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 22,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (Symbol: AVDL) saw options trading volume of 9,480 contracts, representing approximately 948,000 underlying shares or approximately 107% of AVDL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of AVDL. Below is a chart showing AVDL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

