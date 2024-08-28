Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KSS, LULU, AVDL

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 22,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (Symbol: AVDL) saw options trading volume of 9,480 contracts, representing approximately 948,000 underlying shares or approximately 107% of AVDL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of AVDL. Below is a chart showing AVDL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KSS options, LULU options, or AVDL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FLNG market cap history
BKMU Options Chain
TRTX Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.